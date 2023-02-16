TV Answer Man, enjoy your updates on TV and streaming. Do you know if Apple will stream the Season Pass plan for MLS in 4K? Or will it be 1080p like they do with Major League Baseball? — Jesus, Fairfax, Virginia.

Jesus, Apple last year signed a 10-year agreement with MLS that will make Apple TV+ the carrier of every live league match starting with the 2023 season. Apple’s MLS Season Pass package will not only feature every live MLS regular season match, it will also include the entire playoffs and the Leagues Cup between MLS clubs and Mexico’s Liga MX. And there will be no blackouts.

Non-Apple TV+ subscribers can order the plan for $14.99 a month or $99 for the entire season. Apple TV+ subscribers can subscribe for $12.99 a month or $79 for the full season. (An Apple TV+ sub costs $6.99 a month. The 2023 Major League Soccer regular season is scheduled to start on February 25 and end on October 21.

See Amazon’s best-selling electronics!

But will the games on MLS Season Pass be available in 4K? Or will they be in 1080p, which is what Apple used last year for its exclusive Friday night Major League Baseball games.

The tech giant yesterday confirmed in a press announcement that the games will be in 1080p, not 4K.

See Amazon’s best-selling electronics!

While that may be disappointing to 4K enthusiasts, take heart that Apple’s MLB 1080p broadcasts were so good that many fans thought they were in 4K.

Apple yesterday also said Season Pass games will feature more camera angles, Dolby 5.1 audio, and enhanced data and graphics.

MLS Season Pass subscribers will be able to watch games featuring English and Spanish broadcast crews and listen to each club’s home radio broadcast on the Apple TV app. All matches involving Canadian teams will be available in French.

Jesus, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

