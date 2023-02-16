TV Answer Man, I know Paramount Plus has said it will add Showtime. Do you know when that will happen? And will prices go up? And if they go up, by how much? Loving the updates you do! — Cheryl, Pittsburgh.

Cheryl, Paramount last month issued a memo to employees that revealed that Showtime will soon merge with Paramount+, the streaming service. That means that Showtime’s programming will be integrated in the Paramount+ app and that the Paramount+ app and the pay TV channel now known as Showtime will become Paramount+ with Showtime.

Company executives today offered more details on the merging in its quarterly earnings call. In the third quarter, they said, Showtime will be added to Paramount+’s ads-free Premium plan and the plan’s price will increase for new and existing customers from $9.99 a month to $11.99 a month. The streamer’s ads-included Essentials package will not include Showtime, but its price will increase from $4.99 a month to $5.99 a month for new and existing subs.

Paramount did not offer a specific date for the move but said it would be in the “early” third quarter. The third quarter runs from July 1 through September 30.

This is not to be confused with the current offering of Showtime on Paramount+. Paramount+ now sells a bundle of the two services for $11.99 a month. However, when the merger takes place later this year, Showtime will be part of the Paramount+ Premium plan. It will not be a separate streaming offering, which it currently is for $10.99 a month.

The cable/satellite version of Showtime will continue but under the name, Paramount+ with Showtime.

Cheryl, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

