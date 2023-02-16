TV Answer Man, I am interested in FuboTV now that they have the Bally Sports channels. Two questions: Does it have TNT so it will air the NBA All-Star Game? And how much is their 4K plan? Does it require an add-on payment like YouTube TV for 4K? — John, Phoenix.

John, I have received several reader e-mails about FuboTV since the live streaming service added the Bally Sports regional sports channels last week. Fubo is now the second live streamer to carry the RSNS. (DIRECTV Stream also carries them.)

To your first question, TNT this Sunday will broadcast the 72nd NBA All-Star Game at 8:30 p.m. ET. However, FuboTV does not carry TNT (or any Turner network, including CNN, truTV, the Cartoon Network or TBS) and it hasn’t carried them since June 2020 after the two sides failed to reach a new carriage pact. While FuboTV executives have said they are receptive to bringing them back, there is no carriage deal in place as of now.

The TV Answer Man will monitor this situation and report back here if there is credible information on a FuboTV-Turner deal. Note that the Turner channels will also air March Madness college basketball next month.

Question two: You must subscribe to either FuboTV’s Elite ($84.99 a month) or Pro ($94.99 a month) plan to watch live sports in 4K. The streamer’s base Pro package ($74.99 a month) does not include 4K. FuboTV offers 4K live sports from Fox and NBC Sports, but not ESPN. There is no 4K add-on plan; the 4K broadcasts come with the Elite and Pro packages.

John, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

