TV Answer Man, we are always losing our Roku remote and think we need a backup in case we can’t find it for real one day. Do you know if you can get a replacement for free? — Sheila, Plano, Texas.

Sheila, I have received several e-mails over the years detailing the difficulty in finding a lost remote control, particularly one for a Roku streaming device or stick. Fortunately, there is an easy solution, and if you so desire, you won’t even have to pay an extra cent to get a new Roku remote.

For starters, Roku.com, the streamer’s web site, sells several different remotes including one that is voice-activated as well as a basic one that’s no-frills. The cost ranges from $14.99 for the basic remote to $29.99 for a voice-activated model (Roku Voice Remote Pro) that includes a headphone jack.

The Roku site lists each Roku model that is compatible with each remote so you’ll know which one to buy. For instance, the $14.99 basic remote is compatible with all Roku players except the Roku Streaming Stick, Roku Streaming Stick+, Roku® Streaming Stick 4K, and Roku Streaming Stick 4K+.

The $19.99 voice remote is compatible with all Roku TV models, Roku audio products, and most recent Roku players.

Now, you ask, what about that free version of a Roku remote I referred to?

Roku has a downloadable mobile app in the Apple app store (Look for ‘The Roku App’) and Google Play that includes a remote control. The app enables you to search for channels, connect headphones, turn up the volume, pause and do everything else that the physical remote does. And best of all, it’s free.

So if you’re okay with using your smart phone as your new Roku remote, you can replace that lost one for zero dollars.

Sheila, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

