TV Answer Man, I watched the Super Bowl in 4K and thought it was absolutely great. What a great picture, so much better than HDTV. Do you know if the NBA All-Star game will be in 4K? Seems like a perfect event for it, right? — Jamal, Dallas.

Jose, the 2022-23 NBA All Star Game, which will pit Team Giannis (Antetokounmpo)

vs. Team LeBron (James), will be played Sunday night (February 19) at 8:30 p.m. ET. TNT, which is operated by Turner and owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, will broadcast the game.

But will they broadcast it in 4K, you ask? One would think that a game of this magnitude would be an obvious choice for the special cameras, trucks (and extra money) needed to bring home a live sporting event in 4K.

Well, sorry to inform you that the 72st annual All-Star Game will not be available in 4K. TNT will offer it in just regular old HD.

Of course, Turner’s decision to forgo 4K for the All-Star game is not surprising. The company has not been bullish on 4K although it did partner with CBS to provide select March Madness games in the format in 2019. If you want a 4K basketball fix, note that Fox next month will stream both the Big East and Big Ten college basketball tournaments in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range.)

