TV Answer Man, I loved watching the Super Bowl in 4K. Great picture with so much pop! Do you know if Fox will have the Daytona 500 in 4K? They had some NASCAR races in 4K last year, right? — Joel, Concord,

Joel, you’re right. Fox last year aired five NASCAR races in 4K HDR in May and June, including the DuraMax Drydene 400. The races were available in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) on the Fox Sports app and carried in the format on special 4K channels provided by several pay TV providers including DIRECTV, YouTube TV, FuboTV and Comcast.

But what about this Sunday’s Daytona 500, you ask? Will the sport’s most prestigious race of the year be available in 4K?

The answer is no. Fox, which again has the broadcast rights to the Daytona 500, will not offer it in 4K. The network will show the race in high-def on Fox network affiliates with coverage starting at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Fox has given no explanation for not doing the Daytona in 4K. But note that the network has not said it will produce any NASCAR races in 4K this year, although an announcement for future NASCAR events in 4K could be coming later. Fox has done five NASCAR races in May and June for two straight years.

If you’re looking for a 4K sports fix, Fox tonight will stream the DePaul-St. John’s college basketball game in 4K at 9 p.m. ET. It will be available in 4K on the Fox Now and Fox Sports apps as well as on special 4K channels from providers such as Comcast’s Xfinity, DIRECTV, Dish, FuboTV, Verizon, Altice’s Optium and YouTube TV.

