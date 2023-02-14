TV Answer Man, I remember you wrote something about Comcast having free shows every week. Do you know what this week’s free channel is? — Gina, Boston.

Gina, Comcast last month announced that it was launching a new feature called, ‘Free This Week,’ that will provide Xfinity and Flex subscribers with a slate of free programming every week during the year.

The free shows, which will come from both networks and streaming services, continue this week with programming from the Lifetime Movie Club, an apt choice for Valentine’s Day week, wouldn’t you say? LMC’s movies include such sudsy and streamy fare as Love by the 10th Date, Tempted, Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story and Flowers in the Attic.

Lifetime Movie Club’s movies will be available for free to Xfinity and Flex subscribers through Sunday, February 19. Next week, Comcast will offer programming from MGM+ for free, which includes such hit movies and shows as Smile, Top Gun: Maverick, Godfather of Harlem, Fences and Three Thousand Years of Longing

To access the free shows, subscribers must go to Comcast’s On Demand menu on their Flex or X1 set-tops. (They are also available on the Xfinity Stream app and the Xumo XClass TV.) You can access that by saying ‘Free This Week’ into your voice remote or clicking on the Menu button on your remote to see a list of Menu options.

Gina, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

