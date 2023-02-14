Major League Baseball has raised the price on the 2023 edition of MLB.TV by $10 over the 2022 regular season price. The 2023 price is now $149.99 compared to $139.99 for the 2022 season. You can also subscribe by the month for $24.99.

In addition, MLB TV last year offered a $10 discount on the regular season price before the season began, bringing the pre-season price to $129.99. There is no pre-season discount this year so the 2023 pre-season price is actually $20 more than last year.

MLB.TV now is also offering a single-team plan for $129.99, which is $10 higher than the 2022 regular season price. The league last year also had a $10 pre-season discount for the single-team plan. There is no pre-season discount for the single-team plan in 2023.

For $149.99, a MLB.TV subscriber can watch every 2023 out-of-market game on 400 supported devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, computers, smart phones and tablets, among others. The $149.99 also entitles you to watch select live spring training games without blackouts, and full-game archives of every 2022 regular season game content via on demand.

MLB TV says the package will also enable subscribers to watch more than 7,000 minor league games through the First Pitch app.

Local blackouts still apply in the 2023 MLB TV package. You cannot watch the team or teams in your local market with a MLB.TV subscription. You can determine which teams would be blacked out in your zip code here.

MLB’s 2023 season is scheduled to start on March 30.

MLB TV, which offers a free seven-day trial, will not include Friday night doubleheader games that will stream on Apple TV+ or Sunday games that will stream on Peacock.

