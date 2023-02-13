Fox yesterday broadcast an upscaled 4K production of the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

During the pre-game shows, and during the game itself, hundreds of fans offered their assessment of the picture on Twitter. As usual with a 4K offering, there was a mixed reaction with some viewers saying the display wasn’t much better than HD. Others noted an occasional audio sync issue with the 4K feed.

But a large majority of fans raved about the 4K image, saying it provided clarity and vividness not found in high-def. (This reporter agreed with the majority. Watching the game in 4K Dolby Vision on Comcast, the picture offered sharp details and deep colors that HD simply can’t deliver. It might have been an upscaled 4K, but it was clearly superior than a regular high-def broadcast.)

Here are some of the highlights from their remarks:

“2023 Superbowl had Fantastic performance and very beautiful showcase. I’m really enjoying vibrant colors in 4K on my LG G1,” wrote @JakX62.

“Need NHL games in 4K UHD, it’s incredible how clear the picture is on this Super Bowl broadcast,” tweeted ‘Greg K.’



“1080p to 4K upscale looks solid on their streaming app — HDR looks great. But @Dolby #dolbyvision on @comcast #xfinity looks superb!” tweeted Caleb Denson, editor at large at Digital Trends.

“Watching Super Bowl pregame in 4K on Fox Sports app on a Samsung. Fantastic picture,” wrote Jeff Agrest, deputy sports editor at the Chicago Sun-Times.

“4k Super Bowl better be the new standard,” tweeted ‘Jonny.’

“I thought this Fox Super Bowl stream was supposed to be in 4K? It looks like one single dumb k and it’s all wonky like the Kars 4 Kids logo k,” countered ‘Smells Like Quarantine Spirit.’

“As a person that doesn’t consume much in 4K, the #SuperBowl looks amazing in 4K,” wrote ‘Mitchell Breuer.’

“First time super bowl in actual 4K is a game changer. why don’t other networks do this?” asked ‘Eric Youngdahl.’

I am watching Super Bowl on Apple TV 4K+ with an LG OLED in the Fox Sports app, for free. Quality is incredible. I don’t have a YouTube TV subscription any longer. Samsung channels and LG TV IP-channels have enough news for me, like Bloomberg TV — Greg Wester (@gwestr) February 12, 2023

If you have the Fox Sports app on your streaming device, the Super Bowl is in 4K on there. Looks awesome pic.twitter.com/Iezpg9lRuk — Dave Lack (@DaveLack) February 12, 2023

Watching the Super Bowl in 4K projected on a big screen is pretty cool, I must say. pic.twitter.com/CXgpDy8Y2Z — Dave Lack (@DaveLack) February 12, 2023

I can’t wait to see All the games in 4K! I am watching Super Bowl through YouTube Tv now in 4K and it looks incredible — ClassicXander (@CharlesShane) February 12, 2023

Signed up for the YouTube TV 4K trial so I could watch the Super Bowl in 4K. Picture is beautiful! Problem is that the feed stutters constantly. Oh well. — Adam Lichtenstein (@ABLichtenstein) February 12, 2023

The Super Bowl coverage on Fox looks superb in (upscaled) 4K. Much better than the potato feed we usually get. — Alister L (@al_nz) February 12, 2023

The 4k #SuperBowl stream is beautiful. — Josh Mohrer (@joshmohrer) February 12, 2023

My God 4K is a beautiful thing. #SuperBowl — Ryan Linville (@Linville34) February 12, 2023

I find it sad that there are audio delay issues with the @FOXSports Broadcast of #SuperBowl !! This shouldn’t be an issue in 2023! Instead of pushing and advertising a 4K HDR Stream of the game, they should focus on making sure the little things are fixed first! #AudioFail — Josh Gimbel (@MrGimbel_GHS) February 12, 2023

Hey @christianism – this Super Bowl broadcast looks (and sounds) incredible on @YouTubeTV in 4K. 👊🏻 — Rick Klau (@rklau) February 13, 2023

When the NBA gonna start pushing 4k? I just watched the Super Bowl in 4k and it was beautiful — LAvsEverybody (@LAvsEverybody) February 13, 2023

What did you think of the 4K picture? Offer your opinions in the comments section below:

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

