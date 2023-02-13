FuboTV today has brought back its monthly subscription plans for new subscribers just three days after replacing them with quarterly plans.

On Friday, the live streamer started requiring new subscribers to pay at least $224.07 up front for three months of service. (That would be $74.99 a month for three months.) The upfront price would have been $284.97 if you subscribed to the most expensive plan, called Premier.

But the monthly plans are now back at the FuboTV web site. Their return is not surprising considering that FuboTV did the same thing last year a few days before the Super Bowl only to resume the monthly plans about 10 days later.

It would appear FuboTV has some concerns about people signing up for one month and then canceling soon after the Super Bowl, although it still permits a 7-day free trial. (Fubo also sends reminder e-mails before the 7-day free trial ends.)

A FuboTV spokesperson noted last Friday that the quarterly-only packages were “temporary.”

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

“We have temporarily made our channel packages available to new subscribers as quarterly plans. We’re always experimenting with our channel package offerings to better understand what our subscribers like,” a FuboTV spokesperson told the TV Answer Man.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

