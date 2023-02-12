YouTube TV has rolled out a new promotion on Super Bowl Sunday promising that subscribers to the live streaming service will get ‘special offers’ this spring for the NFL Sunday Ticket.

The Google-owned streamer last December captured the Sunday Ticket rights starting with the 2023 season after bidding a reported $2.2 billion a year. The new promotion, which was posted at YouTube TV’s web site, does not say what the ‘special offers’ will include.

But Google executives have suggested previously that YouTube TV customers could get the Sunday Ticket at a lower price than fans who subscribe to an a la carte version of the Ticket on YouTube’s Channels. The promotion also says YouTube TV subscribers will be able to ‘save’ on the Ticket’s package.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

“YouTube TV members are eligible for NFL Sunday Ticket special offers in the spring,” the promotion states.

Neither Google or the NFL have said what YouTube TV will charge for the Sunday Ticket, but Sports Business Journal and other publications have reported that the package must carry a ‘premium’ price due to the league’s contracts with CBS and Fox which produce the Sunday afternoon games that are shown on the plan.

DIRECTV’s base Ticket plan was $293 for the last several years while the satcaster also offered a Max package with the RedZone channel and other incentives for $395.

The YouTube TV Sunday Ticket page also says both the YouTube TV’s Ticket plan and the YouTube Channels standalone package will include versions with and without the NFL RedZone Channel. (YouTube TV now offers the RedZone channel in its $10.99 a month Sports add-on plan.)

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

The promotion also says the NFL RedZone channel will be hosted by Scott Hanson rather than Andrew Siciliano who hosted DIRECTV’s version of the RedZone channel when the satcaster had the exclusive Ticket rights.

YouTube TV’s base monthly package now costs $64.99 although the streamer is offering a $10 a month discount for the first three months.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

