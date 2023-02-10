TV Answer Man, do you know if Sling TV will provide Sunday’s Super Bowl in 4K? It’s the cheapest live streamer which is why we have it. But I don’t see any 4K listings in their guide. So 4K or no 4K on Sunday, TV Answer Man? We want 4K! — Wayne, town withheld.

Wayne, Carrie, DIRECTV, Comcast’s Xfinity, Cox, Dish (which owns Sling TV), FuboTV, Verizon, Altice’s Optium and YouTube TV will all carry the Super Bowl on special 4K channels.

But not Sling TV, which does not offer anything in 4K. As of now, YouTube TV and FuboTV are the only multi-channel, live streaming services that provide 4K programming, live or on demand.

However, that doesn’t mean that you won’t be able to watch the game in 4K if you have Sling. Fox is making its 4K Super Bowl feed available for free to everyone on the Fox Now and Fox Sports app. You won’t even need to input your Sling user name and password. Just click on the 4K thumbnail on Sunday and start watching.

But you will need a compatible 4K device, not to mention a 4K TV. See this article for more details.

Last point: For other Fox 4K live sporting events on the two Fox apps, you will need to input your Sling TV user name and password to watch them. However, the network is taking down the pay wall for the Super Bowl.

Wayne, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

