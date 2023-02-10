TV Answer Man, we have been without our Fox station on DIRECTV for months and now the Super Bowl is coming!! My question is can we watch the Super Bowl on the Fox app like you have written about or will it be blacked out because our Fox station isn’t on DIRECTV now because of their money fight? Please let us know as soon as possible!! — Cheryl, Providence.

Cheryl, DIRECTV on October 21, 2022 lost a few dozen local TV stations due to a carriage dispute with their owner, Mission Broadcasting. (The blackout also affects DIRECTV Stream and U-verse.) The stations, which are managed by Nexstar, are in 25 markets (including 12 Fox affiliate markets) including New York. Providence, Rhode Island, Little Rock, Albuquerque, Abilene, Texas, Albany, New York and Erie, Pennsylvania, among others. You can see a complete list here.

In addition, the satcaster has been without two White Knight-owned stations since October 7, 2022 in a separate fee fight — a NBC station in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and a Fox station in Tyler/Longview, Texas.

The disputes are now roughly four months old but DIRECTV viewers in the 13 markets with the Fox affiliates may be more upset than ever because the network will broadcast Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. They will not be able to watch the game on their TV provider of choice because of the blackouts unless a new agreement is signed before kickoff. (And there’s no indication of that happening.)

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

However, there will still be two ways they can watch the game.

One, an antenna which can pick up the local Fox affiliate signal.

Two, Fox will stream the Super Bowl in HD and 4K on the Fox Now and Fox Sports apps and they will not require authentication, meaning you won’t have to input a user name/password from your TV provider.

Some readers in the 13 affected markets have asked me if the Fox stream will be blacked out to them because of the disputes between DIRECTV and Mission and White Knight. But a DIRECTV spokesman told me that there will be no blackout on the apps.

Cheryl, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

