TV Answer Man, we have a new 4K TV for the Super Bowl. Do you know if there are any sports in 4K this weekend so we can give it a try before the game on Sunday? — Tim, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Tim, Fox will show Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) on the two Fox apps, Fox Now and Fox Sports, and special 4K channels on Comcast’s Xfinity, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, FuboTV, Verizon, Altice’s Optium and YouTube TV.

But if you want to give your new set a spin around the block, there are a handful of live sporting events in 4K this weekend.

Fox tonight will stream the Xavier-Butler college basketball game in 4K HDR at 7 p.m. ET on the two Fox apps. Comcast’s Xfinity, DIRECTV, Dish, FuboTV, Verizon, Altice’s Optium and YouTube TV are expected to offer it in 4K on special 4K channels.

(Note: Fox’s 4K sports broadcasts are upscaled from 1080p HDR. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness. Native 4K is when the event is produced on site in 4K, including 4K cameras, and transmitted to the home in the format as well.)

NBC Sports this weekend will offer two English Premier League soccer games in 4K — West Ham vs Chelsea at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday and Leeds vs Manchester United at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday. NBC Sports does not offer live 4K sports yet on its NBC-branded apps or Peacock, but the providers expected to carry the games in the format include DIRECTV, YouTube TV and FuboTV, among others. Check your on-screen guide to see if your TV service will have it in 4K.

Finally, ESPN on Saturday will offer a native 4K college basketball game between 3rd ranked Alabama (20-3) and Auburn (17-6) at 2 p.m. ET.

The ESPN 4K feed will be available on special 4K channels from select pay TV providers, including DIRECTV, Comcast, Verizon and YouTube TV. Like NBC, ESPN does not provide a 4K stream on its apps, ESPN or ESPN+.

Tim, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using an Amazon.com link on this page. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

