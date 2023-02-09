TV Answer Man, I am going to watch the Super Bowl like everyone else. But I want to watch the next episode of The Last of Us live when it airs. We don’t have a DVR box so do you know if HBO will let us watch The Last of Us before it airs normally? I heard it’s a possibility. — Marlie, Topeka, Kansas.

Marlie, Warner Media, which runs HBO, also knows the Super Bowl will be on at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday night, the regular time for its hugely popular sci-fi series, The Last of Us. So will HBO air the series earlier to allow fans to watch both live?

Yes and no.

HBO Max, the streaming version of HBO, will debut the next episode, episode five, tomorrow night (February 10) beginning at 9 p.m. ET. In addition, episode five will be added to HBO On Demand at the same time.

The cable/satellite edition of HBO will stay with its Sunday night premiere of The Last of Us at 9 p.m. ET. However, since the cable and satellite HBO subscribers also have access to HBO On Demand, they can watch the episode at any time after Friday night at 9 p.m. ET. They won’t need HBO Max to do that.

The show will go back to its regular times next Sunday, February 19. Season one’s final episode is scheduled for March 12.

The Last of Us, which is based on a video game, is available in 4K on HBO Max. The show stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as a man and young girl who must battle a number of obstacles (including zombies) while trying to cross the country during a major viral outbreak.

Marlie, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

