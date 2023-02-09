TV Answer Man, a friend of mine told me that Fox will do the Next Level Chef in 4K HDR after the Super Bowl. Is that possible? Why on earth would they do that show in 4K and not other shows in 4K? — Max, Taos, New Mexico.

Max, Fox will show Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) on the two Fox apps, Fox Now and Fox Sports, and special 4K channels on Comcast’s Xfinity, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, FuboTV, Verizon, Altice’s Optium and YouTube TV.

By now, most people probably know that. (I’ve certainly written it enough times.) But many folks probably don’t know that the day’s 4K broadcast will start Sunday at 11 a.m. ET with a special Super Bowl edition of Undisputed featuring Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless. The 4K coverage will continue throughout the day with every pre-game show and even extend until after the game itself with an episode of Next Level Chef, which stars celebrity cookmeister Gordon Ramsay as a mentor to wannabe celebrity cookmeisters.

Next Level Chef, which is based in kitchens, albeit kitschy kitchens, may seem like an odd choice for a 4K broadcast. But it’s the show that Fox has deemed worthy for the post-Super Bowl ratings boost. So 4K kitchens it will be!

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

(Note: Fox’s 4K Super Bowl day feed will be upscaled from 1080p HDR. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness. Native 4K is when the event is produced on site in 4K, including 4K cameras, and transmitted to the home in the format as well.)

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

By the way, if you want to see more of our coverage of Super Bowl Sunday in 4K, click here.

Max, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using an Amazon.com link on this page. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

