Sling TV, the live streamer owned by Dish, today is launching a free ad-supported streaming service similar to Pluto TV and Tubi that will offer more than 210 channels and 41,000 on-demand titles.

The free service, called Sling Freestream, is available on all Roku devices, and will be added soon to select LG, Samsung and Vizio TVs. The free channels and titles include ABC News Live, CBS News, Cheddar News, ESPN On Demand, FailArmy, FilmRise, Cinema: Boxed In, Dilemma, GoTraveler, Rick Steves Europe, Anthony Bourdain A Cook’s Tour, The Pet Collective, The Walking Dead Universe and VH1 I Love Reality, among others.

In addition, Sling Freestream will offer international programming in nine languages including AajTak International, DesiPlay, Noticias Univision 24/7, ARY News, France24, beIN SPORTS XTRA, SonyKal, TVP World, Al Jazeera English and Al Arabiya.

Sling says the free service will not require any payment or credit card and it will be added to all Sling-compatible devices in the coming months. The streamer notes in a press release that the launch comes on National Cut the Cord Day, and the 8th anniversary of Sling’s launch.

“Sling Freestream is a great new service that helps meet consumers’ evolving needs,” Gary Schanman, Sling TV’s group president, says in the release. “We know some people want free content, some may want a year-round paid subscription, while others may want to subscribe for certain events or shows. We have coupled world-class content with the option to easily flex in and out of premium pay TV, creating a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience.”

Sling Freestream will also allow users to subscribe to more than 50 standalone subscription services including AMC+, Discovery+, MGM+ and Showtime. They will also be able to add a Sling TV Orange or Blue base plan on Freestream. (Sling TV’s base plans start at $40 a month.)

The Freestream launch continues an industry trend with TV companies looking for new ways to generate viewers and revenue by offering programming for free. In addition to Tubi and Pluto TV, Amazon has Freevee, which includes movies with ad breaks.

You can click here to access Sling Freestream.

