Amazon is now selling the Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K for $29.99, which is 40 percent off the regular price of $49.99. With a Prime membership, the device can be delivered to your home by tomorrow, two days before the Super Bowl. The Fire TV streaming stick is on Fox’s list of approved devices to watch 4K on the Fox Now and Fox Sports apps which will offer a 4K feed of the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The Amazon 4K streaming device has a 4.7 star rating at Amazon based on more than 212,000 customer reviews.

The device delivers HD up to 1080p, 4K programming with Dolby Vision and HDR 10+, Dolby Atmos sound, and comes with a voice remote with Alexa.



