TV Answer Man, I love your 4K coverage! Do you know if Peacock will stream the Major League Baseball games on Sunday morning in 4K this season? They are supposed to do live sports in 4K, right? — Patrick, East Lansing, Michigan.

Patrick, for the second straight year, Peacock this season will offer exclusive MLB games on Sunday morning, starting on April 23 with the Philadelphia Phillies-Colorado Rockies matchup at 12:05 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park.

Each game will feature NBC Sports-produced pre- and post-game shows on Peacock. The games will include start times of 11:35 a.m. ET (six games), 12:05 p.m. ET (10 games), and 1:05 p.m. ET (three games).

But will the games be available in 4K this season? Peacock last year streamed the games in high-def.

I asked an NBC Sports spokesman this week and his response was:

“Not this season.”

So no 4K for MLB on Peacock in 2023.

As for Peacock doing live sports in 4K in 2023, a Peacock source last year told the TV Answer Man that the streamer would not do any live sports in 4K until 2023 at the earliest. That doesn’t mean that live 4K is a definite this year and we have not received an update since talking to that source last year.

The TV Answer Man will continue to monitor this situation and report back here if anything changes on Peacock and 4K.

Below is the complete lineup of MLB games on Peacock this season. Note that the May 7th game between the Orioles and Braves will also be broadcast on NBC.

Date Time (ET) Matchup April 23 12:05 p.m. Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies April 30 12:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins May 7 11:35 a.m. Baltimore Orioles at Atlanta Braves* May 14 11:35 a.m. Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Guardians May 21 11:35 a.m. New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds May 28 11:35 a.m. Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay Rays June 4 11:35 a.m. St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates June 11 11:35 a.m. Arizona Diamondbacks at Detroit Tigers June 18 1:05 p.m. Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs July 2 12:05 p.m. Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles July 9 12:05 p.m. Texas Rangers at Washington Nationals July 16 12:05 p.m. San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates July 23 12:05 p.m. San Diego Padres at Detroit Tigers July 30 12:05 p.m. Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays August 6 12:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians August 13 12:05 p.m. Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox August 20 1:05 p.m. Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros August 27 12:05 p.m. Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets September 3 1:05 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers *Simulstreams live on NBC and Peacock

