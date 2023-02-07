TV Answer Man, I saw your article about Fox doing the Super Bowl in 4K. My question is can you watch it in 4K by turning on the regular Fox channel on our cable operator? We have Fox on channel 5 in our lineup with Xfinity. Will that have the game in 4K? — Stacy, Bowie, Maryland.

Stacy, Fox will broadcast Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Fox network affiliates, including your local Fox channel (WTTG-TV) in the Washington, D.C. area.

It’s true that Fox will offer a 4K feed of the game. But the 4K feed will only be available on the two Fox apps, Fox Now and Fox Sports, and special 4K channels on Comcast’s Xfinity, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, FuboTV, Verizon, Altice’s Optium and YouTube TV.

Click Amazon: See the 1-Day-Only Discounts!

The local network affiliates will broadcast a High-Definition feed of the game. So if you decide to watch the game via the WTTG-TV signal on channel 5, it will only be in HD.

The good news is that Comcast’s Xfinity has an on-screen prompt that will alert you that the game is available in 4K when you first tune in. You can then switch to the 4K feed on Comcast by clicking the OK button on your remote. However, please note that you will need a Comcast 4K-enabled set-top and a 4K TV to watch the game in 4K. If you don’t know if you have a 4K-enabled Xfinity box, give them a call.

If you want to watch the game in 4K on one of the two Fox apps, you will need a 4K TV and a 4K-enabled streaming device that’s compatible with Fox. (See this article for more details.)

Click Amazon: See the 1-Day-Only Discounts!

Stacy, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using an Amazon.com link on this page. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

