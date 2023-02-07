Amazon is now selling this Amazon-branded 65-inch Omni Smart 4K TV for $539.99, which is 29 percent off the regular price of $759.99. With a Prime membership, the TV can be delivered as early as Thursday, three days before the Super Bowl.

The 4K TV comes with the following features:

* Dolby Vision 4K HDR which brings added color and clarity to the screen.

* Hands-free TV with Alexa. With a built-in microphone, you can use your voice to turn on the TV and find and launch programming.

* More than one million movies and TV episodes from free and paid apps including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

* 3 HDMI inputs so you can connect multiple devices at the same time.

To learn more about this deal for the Amazon 65-inch 4K TV, click here.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

