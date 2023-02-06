TV Answer Man, I see that DIRECTV will have the Super Bowl in 4K, but what about DIRECTV Stream? They are from the same company so they both should have it in 4K. Can you let us know before the game, please? — Jenny, Henderson, Nevada.

Jenny, DIRECTV will offer Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in 4K on a dedicated 4K channel. So will Comcast’s Xfinity, Cox, Dish, FuboTV, Verizon, Altice’s Optium and YouTube TV. They will all have the big game on special 4K channels.

But not DIRECTV Stream. DIRECTV’s live streaming sister service does not offer anything in 4K. As of now, YouTube TV and FuboTV are the only multi-channel, live streaming services that provide 4K programming, live or on demand.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

However, that doesn’t mean that you won’t be able to watch the game in 4K if you have DIRECTV Stream. Fox is making its 4K Super Bowl feed available for free to everyone on the Fox Now and Fox Sports app. You won’t even need to input your DIRECTV Stream user name and password. Just click on the 4K thumbnail on Sunday and start watching.

But you will need a compatible 4K device, not to mention a 4K TV. See this article for more details.

Last point: For other Fox 4K live sporting events on the two Fox apps, you will need to input your DIRECTV Stream user name and password to watch them. However, the network is taking down the pay wall for the Super Bowl.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

Jenny, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using an Amazon.com link on this page. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

