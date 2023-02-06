TV Answer Man, I read about the Super Bowl in 4K. But do you know if Charter’s Spectrum TV will have the game in 4K? They are one of the biggest TV companies in the nation, right? Seems like it would have the game in 4K like everyone else? — Richard, Santa Monica, California.

Richard, it might seem like Charter’s Spectrum TV would. After all, it is the nation’s second largest cable TV service after Comcast.

But Charter will not carry the Super Bowl in 4K.

That’s right. Not only will Charter not have the Super Bowl in 4K, the cable operator does not offer anything in 4K. Again, hard to believe, isn’t it?

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

So, who will offer Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in 4K?

Comcast’s Xfinity, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, FuboTV, Verizon, Altice’s Optium and YouTube TV. They will all have the big game on special 4K channels.

However, that doesn’t mean that you won’t be able to watch the game in 4K if you have Charter. Fox is making its 4K feed available for free to everyone on the Fox Now and Fox Sports app. You won’t even need to input your Charter user name and password. Just click on the 4K thumbnail on Sunday and start watching.

But you will need a compatible 4K device, not to mention a 4K TV. See this article for more details.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

Richard, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using an Amazon.com link on this page. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

