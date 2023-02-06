TV Answer Man, we’re getting tired of waiting. When will FuboTV add the Bally Sports channels so we can watch the Phoenix Suns games and the (Arizona) Diamondbacks this season? They made the announcement a long time ago, right? — Roger, Scottsdale, Arizona.

Roger, Bally Sports in December signed an agreement with Diamond Sports to carry its 19 Bally Sports regional sports networks, including Bally Sports Arizona in your market. The deal was part of a larger agreement to carry Sinclair Broadcasting’s local stations. (Diamond Sports is a unit of Sinclair.)

The announcement did not say specifically when the channels would be added, but you’ll be happy to hear that they were added today. FuboTV now becomes the second live streaming service to carry the Bally Sports RSNs. DIRECTV Stream also carries them. (The Bally channels are only available in the home team’s market. For example, FuboTV’s subs in Scottsdale, Arizona can now watch Bally Sports Arizona, which carries the Suns and Diamondbacks as well as the Arizona Coyotes.)

However, FuboTV subscribers now have to pay extra to watch their favorite in-market sports teams. The streaming service last month raised the price of its lowest-priced package (the 147-channel Pro) from $69.99 a month to $74.99 a month.

Fubo also increased the price of its second lowest-priced plan, the 208-channel Elite, from $79.99 a month to $84.99 a month. The $94.99 a month Premier plan, which has 217 channels, will replace the Ultimate plan which was $99.99 a month.

In addition, FuboTV has raised the regional sports fee in markets where it carries at least one RSN. The streamer’s new regional sports fee in markets with two or more RSNs is $13.99 a month, an increase from $8.99 a month. In markets where FuboTV carries only one RSN, the regional sports fee is now $10.99, an increase from $5-6 a month. (You can see what your fee would be here.)

DIRECTV Stream, the other live streamer that carries the Bally Sports channels, only includes them in its Choice or above plans, which start at $99.99 a month. However, DIRECTV Stream does not charge a regional sports fee.

FuboTV does not charge a regional sports fee in markets where it does not carry a regional sports network.

Roger, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

