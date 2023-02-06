TV Answer Man, is there anything new with Newsmax and DIRECTV. We really miss the channel because it has the news we believe in and we want it on DIRECTV, not some streaming thing!! — Sandy, Reno, Nevada.
Sandy, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream and U-verse all lost Newsmax on January 24 when the companies could not reach a new carriage agreement. Newsmax claims that DIRECTV is exhibiting liberal bias, but the TV provider says the conservative news channel is simply asking for too much money to carry it. (You can read more about the dispute here.)
Since the blackout began, Newsmax defenders, particularly U.S. House Republicans, have blasted DIRECTV, saying the company is ‘censoring’ conservative viewpoints. They point out that DIRECTV also dropped OAN, another right-wing news outlet, a year ago.
Click Amazon: Check out the latest 4K TVs!
DIRECTV has countered by replacing Newsmax with another conservative news/information channel, called The First, and placing it in the same channel slot (channel 349). But the Republican cries for congressional hearings into the dispute may have triggered DIRECTV to issue a new statement on Sunday that reiterated it would welcome Newsmax back if the financial terms were right.
“DIRECTV aims to deliver the best, widest range of news, sports, and entertainment programming at a fair price. We regularly engage in negotiations with content providers and work hard to protect our customers from unfair price inflation,” the statement reads at DIRECTV.com/TVPromise, a web page it has established to communicate news on carriage fights. “Our differences with Newsmax are economic, not political or ideological. Newsmax made unreasonable demands that would force DIRECTV customers to fund the network’s shift from a free nationwide streaming service to one that will require a pay TV subscription.
The statement continues: “Since we would not agree to Newsmax’s demand to pay them tens of millions of dollars in licensing fees, DIRECTV was no longer permitted by Newsmax to air its content. DIRECTV is disappointed by Newsmax’s position. We prefer Newsmax had never left and remain interested in bringing Newsmax back under the right financial terms.”
It’s doubtful the statement will appease critics of the Newsmax exit, but it’s still unclear how far Republicans will take this fight in Congress. Considering that DIRECTV’s position seems to have gone unchanged since the blackout began, it’s also unclear if this fee fight will ever end.
Sandy, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!
Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.
Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.
— Phillip Swann
@tvanswerman
Too few people fall for their utter bullshit and they want more money than they are worth, so nobody is carrying them. Hell they only have 2 million YouTube subscribers and that’s with all you chucklefucks swarming there since you can’t get it on normal cable channels anymore. If the demand would be higher, you’d see a lot more YouTube traffic.. Newsmax is a bigger joke than Faux News.
People learn how to stream. Buy a roku or firestick. Newsmax is on Pluto tv and you can also download the newsmax app on roku and firestick.
That’s a lot to ask of the uneducated.
Newsmax is also on DIRECTV’s satellite competitor Dish TV.
Why then is cnn still being carried? Even with being in airports cnn and msnbc don’t match FOX NEWS!
Simple democrats can’t handle competition, they understand the more outlets that expose their lies they are going down
Go cry in a corner somewhere, ya snowflake.
Nope. Contract is up for renewal. Content owner wants a higher fee per subscriber. Provider says, no, too high. No contract? Can’t legally show the channel. Simple as that. No politics. All about money.
Yes but they don’t get to whine and cry of they admit this. Republicans are pros at playing the victim rather than looking inward.
this is not a political issue. AT&T have given millions of dollars to Republican candidates and Right Wing cause over the years. this is the nature of the tv land scape. i have not had my local Fox station since early October. because of Mission Broadcasting because of a carriage dispute. friends of mine who have FIOS went over two months without our local ABC station. look at all the disputes DISH NETWORK has had with broadcasters. the cable and satellite companies and the companies that own these stations are playing a game of chicken, to see who will blink first. TIMOTHY ALBANY,NY.
When is Mission cable going to reach an agreement with DirecTV. KAMC does not have a Ruku feed that I can find.
I just noticed that Newsmax was on channel 9970 without any sound.
It would be even better without any video feed!