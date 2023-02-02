Amazon is now selling this Fire TV Streaming Stick for $19.99 if you input the promo code, NEW23, at checkout. The regular price is $39.99.

The Amazon streaming device, which comes with an Alexa remote, has a 4.7 star rating at Amazon based on more than 338,000 customer reviews.

“This is so easy to setup and use,” writes one verified purchaser. “I wish I got this years ago. I’ll be honest, and I feel a bit foolish admitting this, but: Despite hearing about the Fire TV stick’s existence for years, I never considered it because I thought there was a monthly fee! I didn’t want to pay for anything beyond my subscriptions, so I never even read the details.”

The device delivers HD programming up to 1080p, Dolby Atmos sound, and thousands of channels, many of them free. (There is no monthly fee to use the Fire TV stick.)

To learn more about the Fire TV Stick deal, click here.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon links here. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.



Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

