Netflix this month (February 2023) will add 85 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup.

The new titles will include two Bad Boys movies; the 2017 ‘clownish’ horror film, It; director Damien Chazelle’s ode to Hollywood dreams, La La Land, starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone; the Lord of Rings trilogy from director Peter Jackson; a documentary on former Boston Celtics legend, Bill Russell; and Underworld which stars Kate Beckinsale as a sexy, leather-clad vampire who wreaks vengeance on a much less-attractive clan of werewolves called Lycans.

Here’s the complete list of new titles coming to Netflix in February 2023:

Feb. 1

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 6 — Netflix Series

Gunther’s Millions — Netflix Documentary

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Call Me By Your Name

Daddy’s Little Girls

Eat Pray Love

Enough

It (2017)

Julie & Julia

La La Land

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

New Amsterdam: Seasons 3 & 4

The Pursuit of Happyness

Spanglish

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Stepmom

Survivor: Season 32

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself

Underworld

Feb. 2

Freeridge — Netflix Series

Feb. 3

Class — Netflix Series

Infiesto — Netflix Film

Stromboli — Netflix Film

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 2

True Spirit — Netflix Film

Viking Wolf — Netflix Film

Feb. 4

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

Feb. 6

Vinland Saga: Season 2

Feb. 8

Bill Russell: Legend — Netflix Documentary

The Exchange — Netflix Series

MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1

Feb. 9

Dear David — Netflix Film

My Dad the Bounty Hunter — Netflix Family

You: Season 4: Part 1 — Netflix Series

Feb. 10

10 Days of a Good Man — Netflix Film

Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 3 — Netflix Series

Love to Hate You — Netflix Series

Your Place or Mine — Netflix Film

Feb. 13

Squared Love All Over Again — Netflix Film

Vinland Saga: Season 2 (new episodes)

Feb. 14

All the Places — Netflix Film

A Sunday Affair — Netflix Film

In Love All Over Again — Netflix Series

Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry — Netflix Comedy

Pasión de Gavilanes: Seasons 1-2

Perfect Match — Netflix Series

Re/Member — Netflix Film

Feb. 15

NoFilter — Netflix Series

African Queens: Njinga — Netflix Documentary

CoComelon: Season 7

Eva Lasting — Netflix Series

Full Swing — Netflix Documentary

The Law According to Lidia Poët — Netflix Series

Red Rose — Netflix Series

Feb. 16

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Ouija

The Upshaws: Part 3 — Netflix Series

Feb. 17

A Girl and an Astronaut — Netflix Series

Community Squad — Netflix Series

Ganglands: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Unlocked — Netflix Film

Feb. 19

Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir — Netflix Comedy

Feb. 20

Operation Finale

Vinland Saga: Season 2 (new episodes)

Feb. 21

Perfect Match — Netflix Series (new episodes)

Feb. 22

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal — Netflix Documentary

The Strays — Netflix Film

Triptych — Netflix Series

Feb. 23

Call Me Chihiro — Netflix Film

Outer Banks: Season 3 — Netflix Series

Feb. 24

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5 — Netflix Documentary

Oddballs: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Married at First Sight: Season 12

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 2 — Netflix Family

The Real World: Season 12

We Have a Ghost — Netflix Film

Who Were We Running From? — Netflix Series

Feb. 27

Vinland Saga: Season 2 (new episodes)

Feb. 28

A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou — Netflix Comedy

American Pickers: Season 15

Perfect Match — Netflix Series (new episodes)

Too Hot to Handle: Germany — Netflix Series

