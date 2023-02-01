Netflix this month (February 2023) will add 85 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup.
The new titles will include two Bad Boys movies; the 2017 ‘clownish’ horror film, It; director Damien Chazelle’s ode to Hollywood dreams, La La Land, starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone; the Lord of Rings trilogy from director Peter Jackson; a documentary on former Boston Celtics legend, Bill Russell; and Underworld which stars Kate Beckinsale as a sexy, leather-clad vampire who wreaks vengeance on a much less-attractive clan of werewolves called Lycans.
Here’s the complete list of new titles coming to Netflix in February 2023:
Feb. 1
The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 6 — Netflix Series
Gunther’s Millions — Netflix Documentary
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Call Me By Your Name
Daddy’s Little Girls
Eat Pray Love
Enough
It (2017)
Julie & Julia
La La Land
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
New Amsterdam: Seasons 3 & 4
The Pursuit of Happyness
Spanglish
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
Stepmom
Survivor: Season 32
Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself
Underworld
Feb. 2
Freeridge — Netflix Series
Feb. 3
Class — Netflix Series
Infiesto — Netflix Film
Stromboli — Netflix Film
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 2
True Spirit — Netflix Film
Viking Wolf — Netflix Film
Feb. 4
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
Feb. 6
Vinland Saga: Season 2
Feb. 8
Bill Russell: Legend — Netflix Documentary
The Exchange — Netflix Series
MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1
Feb. 9
Dear David — Netflix Film
My Dad the Bounty Hunter — Netflix Family
You: Season 4: Part 1 — Netflix Series
Feb. 10
10 Days of a Good Man — Netflix Film
Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 3 — Netflix Series
Love to Hate You — Netflix Series
Your Place or Mine — Netflix Film
Feb. 13
Squared Love All Over Again — Netflix Film
Vinland Saga: Season 2 (new episodes)
Feb. 14
All the Places — Netflix Film
A Sunday Affair — Netflix Film
In Love All Over Again — Netflix Series
Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry — Netflix Comedy
Pasión de Gavilanes: Seasons 1-2
Perfect Match — Netflix Series
Re/Member — Netflix Film
Feb. 15
NoFilter — Netflix Series
African Queens: Njinga — Netflix Documentary
CoComelon: Season 7
Eva Lasting — Netflix Series
Full Swing — Netflix Documentary
The Law According to Lidia Poët — Netflix Series
Red Rose — Netflix Series
Feb. 16
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
Ouija
The Upshaws: Part 3 — Netflix Series
Feb. 19
Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir — Netflix Comedy
Feb. 20
Operation Finale
Vinland Saga: Season 2 (new episodes)
Feb. 21
Perfect Match — Netflix Series (new episodes)
Feb. 22
Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal — Netflix Documentary
The Strays — Netflix Film
Triptych — Netflix Series
Feb. 23
Call Me Chihiro — Netflix Film
Outer Banks: Season 3 — Netflix Series
We Have a Ghost — Netflix Film
Who Were We Running From? — Netflix Series
Feb. 27
Vinland Saga: Season 2 (new episodes)
Feb. 28
A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou — Netflix Comedy
American Pickers: Season 15
Perfect Match — Netflix Series (new episodes)
Too Hot to Handle: Germany — Netflix Series
Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link or one of the Amazon links above. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.
Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.
— Phillip Swann
@tvanswerman