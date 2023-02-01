Hulu this month (February 2023) plans to add 108 new titles, including 47 new movies today. Here is my pick for the one film you should watch above all.
Scarface, the brilliant Brian De Palma-directed 1983 drama, stars Al Pacino as Cuban refugee Tony Montana who discovers crime does pay, and exceedingly well, in coke-fueled 1980s Miami. The movie debuted in December 1983 so this year marks its 40th anniversary. While Scarface may be — okay, is — too violent for some, the film perfectly chronicles the era’s thirst for excess and hedonism through the eyes of Montana. Michelle Pfeiffer is flawless as Montana’s ice-cold, white powder-sniffing moll and the splendid supporting cast also includes Steven Bauer, Robert Loggia, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio and F. Murray Abraham. Great movie, and don’t forget to say hello to Tony’s little friend.
Scarface is available on Hulu starting today.
Here is the complete list of new movies and shows coming to Hulu in February 2023:
February 1
2012 (2009)
50/50 (2011)
Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman (2021)
All The King’s Men (2006)
Amour (2012)
Are We There Yet? (2005)
Arthur Christmas (2011)
Bad Reputation (2018)
Brown Sugar (2002)
The Cable Guy (1996)
Chocolate (Sub) (2008)
Cow on the Run (2021)
Darkness Falls (2003)
Date Movie (2006)
First Daughter (2004)
Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)
The Green Mile (1999)
Happy Gilmore (1996)
The Help (2011)
How Do You Know (2010)
How To Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)
I, Robot (2004)
If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)
Impractical Jokers – Complete Seasons 1-3
It’s Complicated (2009)
Just My Luck (2006)
Kissing Jessica Stein (2002)
Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)
Life or Something Like It (2002)
Madeline (1998)
Man on Fire (1987)
Naruto Shippuden – Season 7, Episodes 378-389 (dubbed)
Pride (2007)
Ruby Sparks (2011)
Safe House (2012)
Scarface (1983)
The Secret Scripture (2016)
Sherman’s Showcase – Season 2B
Shock and Awe (2017)
Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
Superbad (2007)
Surrogates (2009)
Taiwan Crime Stories – Complete Season 1
Thank You for Smoking (2006)
The Watch (2011)
Water for Elephants (2011)
The Waterboy (1998)
Welcome To The Rileys (2010)
February 2
I’m Totally Fine (2022)
National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Hippo Invasion
February 3
Burn (2019)
Gigi & Nate (2022)
Haunt (2019)
Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (2022)
Jungle (2017)
Killing County – Complete Docuseries
February 4
Project Legion (2022)
February 7
Black Travel Across America – Series Premiere
February 8
Are We Done Yet? (2007)
Santo Maldito – Complete Season 1
February 9
A Million Little Things – Final Season Premiere
National Geographic Investigates: Battle for Alaska’s Oil
National Geographic Investigates: Great Lakes Wreckage
Not Dead Yet – Series Premiere
Piggy (2022)
Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence – Complete Docuseries
February 10
Brimstone (2016)
Jesus Henry Christ (2011)
The Perfect Weapon (2016)
Pound of Flesh (2015)
Something in the Dirt (2021)
The Storied Life of AJ Fikry (2022)
February 13
Next Level Chef – Season 2 Premiere
February 15
A Long Way Down (2014)
Blade Of The Immortal (2017)
Cocaine Cowboys (2006)
Cocaine Cowboys 2 (2008)
Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded (2014)
Craig of the Creek – Season 4C
Horario Estelar – Complete Season 1
Love Trip: Paris – Series Premiere
The Seat Filler (2004)
Wu-Tang: An American Saga – Final Season Premiere
February 16
The Masked Singer – Season 9 Premiere
National Geographic Investigates: Legal Marijuana in America
February 17
Animaniacs – Complete Third and Final Season
Animal Control – Series Premiere
Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday (2022)
All Roads Lead to Rome (2015)
Black November (2012)
Forsaken (2015)
Game of Love (2022)
La Boda De Valentina (2018)
Rogue Agent (2022)
Shut In (2015)
February 18
Hold Your Fire (2021)
February 19
Slayers (2022)
February 20
American Idol – Season 21 Premiere
The Company You Keep – Series Premiere
February 23
National Geographic Investigates: Peru’s Grave Mystery
Snowfall – Final Season Premiere
February 24
211 (2018)
A Million Little Pieces (2018)
Bruiser (2023)
Prisoners of the Sun (2013)
The Reef: Stalked (2022)
Spin Me Round (2022)
February 26
Iron Mask (2019)
February 28
The Book Thief (2013)
