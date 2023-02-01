Hulu this month (February 2023) plans to add 108 new titles, including 47 new movies today. Here is my pick for the one film you should watch above all.

Scarface, the brilliant Brian De Palma-directed 1983 drama, stars Al Pacino as Cuban refugee Tony Montana who discovers crime does pay, and exceedingly well, in coke-fueled 1980s Miami. The movie debuted in December 1983 so this year marks its 40th anniversary. While Scarface may be — okay, is — too violent for some, the film perfectly chronicles the era’s thirst for excess and hedonism through the eyes of Montana. Michelle Pfeiffer is flawless as Montana’s ice-cold, white powder-sniffing moll and the splendid supporting cast also includes Steven Bauer, Robert Loggia, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio and F. Murray Abraham. Great movie, and don’t forget to say hello to Tony’s little friend.

Scarface is available on Hulu starting today.

Here is the complete list of new movies and shows coming to Hulu in February 2023:

February 1

2012 (2009)

50/50 (2011)

Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman (2021)

All The King’s Men (2006)

Amour (2012)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Bad Reputation (2018)

Brown Sugar (2002)

The Cable Guy (1996)

Chocolate (Sub) (2008)

Cow on the Run (2021)

Darkness Falls (2003)

Date Movie (2006)

First Daughter (2004)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

The Green Mile (1999)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

The Help (2011)

How Do You Know (2010)

How To Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

I, Robot (2004)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

Impractical Jokers – Complete Seasons 1-3

It’s Complicated (2009)

Just My Luck (2006)

Kissing Jessica Stein (2002)

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)

Life or Something Like It (2002)

Madeline (1998)

Man on Fire (1987)

Naruto Shippuden – Season 7, Episodes 378-389 (dubbed)

Pride (2007)

Ruby Sparks (2011)

Safe House (2012)

Scarface (1983)

The Secret Scripture (2016)

Sherman’s Showcase – Season 2B

Shock and Awe (2017)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Superbad (2007)

Surrogates (2009)

Taiwan Crime Stories – Complete Season 1

Thank You for Smoking (2006)

The Watch (2011)

Water for Elephants (2011)

The Waterboy (1998)

Welcome To The Rileys (2010)

February 2

I’m Totally Fine (2022)

National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Hippo Invasion

February 3

Burn (2019)

Gigi & Nate (2022)

Haunt (2019)

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (2022)

Jungle (2017)

Killing County – Complete Docuseries

February 4

Project Legion (2022)

February 7

Black Travel Across America – Series Premiere

February 8

Are We Done Yet? (2007)

Santo Maldito – Complete Season 1

February 9

A Million Little Things – Final Season Premiere

National Geographic Investigates: Battle for Alaska’s Oil

National Geographic Investigates: Great Lakes Wreckage

Not Dead Yet – Series Premiere

Piggy (2022)

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence – Complete Docuseries

February 10

Brimstone (2016)

Jesus Henry Christ (2011)

The Perfect Weapon (2016)

Pound of Flesh (2015)

Something in the Dirt (2021)

The Storied Life of AJ Fikry (2022)

February 13

Next Level Chef – Season 2 Premiere

February 15

A Long Way Down (2014)

Blade Of The Immortal (2017)

Cocaine Cowboys (2006)

Cocaine Cowboys 2 (2008)

Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded (2014)

Craig of the Creek – Season 4C

Horario Estelar – Complete Season 1

Love Trip: Paris – Series Premiere

The Seat Filler (2004)

Wu-Tang: An American Saga – Final Season Premiere

February 16

The Masked Singer – Season 9 Premiere

National Geographic Investigates: Legal Marijuana in America

February 17

Animaniacs – Complete Third and Final Season

Animal Control – Series Premiere

Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday (2022)

All Roads Lead to Rome (2015)

Black November (2012)

Forsaken (2015)

Game of Love (2022)

La Boda De Valentina (2018)

Rogue Agent (2022)

Shut In (2015)

February 18

Hold Your Fire (2021)

February 19

Slayers (2022)

February 20

American Idol – Season 21 Premiere

The Company You Keep – Series Premiere

February 23

National Geographic Investigates: Peru’s Grave Mystery

Snowfall – Final Season Premiere

February 24

211 (2018)

A Million Little Pieces (2018)

Bruiser (2023)

Prisoners of the Sun (2013)

The Reef: Stalked (2022)

Spin Me Round (2022)

February 26

Iron Mask (2019)

February 28

The Book Thief (2013)

