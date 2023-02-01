HBO Max this month (February 2023) is adding 108 new titles, including 88 movies today. Here are my picks for the four best films you can watch starting today:

Bull Durham, the 1988 baseball comedy from director Ron Shelton (a former minor league baseball player in the Orioles organization) which stars Kevin Costner as a career-long minor leaguer who’s summoned to tutor a talented but dimwitted pitcher (Tim Robbins);

Platoon, Oliver Stone’s 1986 Vietnam drama starring Charlie Sheen as a grunt in the brush who’s torn between two sergeants (Tom Berenger and Willem Dafoe) who have violently different views of how to conduct the war;

Taxi Driver, the 1976 Martin Scorsese classic about urban alienation starring Robert DeNiro;

The Silence of the Lambs, the riveting 1991 drama/thriller starring Jodie Foster as a young FBI agent who’s enlists the help of a psychopathic serial killer (Anthony Hopkins in the role of a lifetime) to catch another psychopathic serial killer.

There are also several new James Bond films, including two starring Daniel Craig, Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace; the first three Scary Movies films; and two Wayne’s World movies with Mike Myers and Dana Carvey.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming to HBO Max in February 2023. (Titles with HBO in parentheses will also be added to the cable/satellite edition of HBO.)

February 1

A Vigilante, 2018 (HBO)

Acts of Vengeance, 2017 (HBO)

Another Country, 2022

Blair Witch, 2016 (HBO)

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), 2014 (HBO)

Blame it on Rio, 1984 (HBO)

Bride Wars, 2009 (HBO)

Bull Durham, 1988 (HBO)

Can’t Hardly Wait 1998, (HBO)

Casino Royale, 2006 (HBO)

Catch Me If You Can, 2002 (HBO)

Come and Find Me, 2016 (HBO)

Cooties, 2014 (HBO)

Diamonds Are Forever, 1971 (HBO)

Don’t Play Us Cheap, 1972

Dr. No, 1962 (HBO)

Eighth Grade, 2018 (HBO)

Factual: Love Off The Grid, Season 1

Food: Hungry for Answers

Footloose, 1984 (HBO)

Force Majeure, 2014 (HBO)

Girl with a Pearl Earring, 2003 (HBO)

Goldeneye, 1995 (HBO)

Good Boy!, 2003 (HBO)

Gossip, 2000 (HBO)

Graffiti Bridge, 1990 (HBO)

Hannibal, 2001 (HBO)

Heist, 2001 (HBO)

High Society, 1956

Honeyland, 2019 (HBO)

Hotel for Dogs, 2009 (HBO)

How I Live Now, 2013 (HBO)

I Am Wrath, 2016 (HBO)

Just Cause, 1995 (HBO)

Live Free or Die Hard, 2007 (HBO)

Luce, 2019 (HBO)

Mandabi, 1968

Mannequin Two: On the Move, 1991 (HBO)

Mermaids, 2003 (HBO)

Moonraker, 1979 (HBO)

Never Grow Old, 2019 (HBO)

Niaye, 1964

Nothing Like the Holidays, 2008 (HBO)

Octopussy, 1983 (HBO)

Own: The Great Soul Food Cook Off

Pens & Pencils, 2022

Person to Person, 2017 (HBO)

Platoon, 1986 (HBO)

Quantum of Solace, 2008 (HBO)

Red, 2010 (HBO)

Scary Movie, 2000 (HBO)

Scary Movie 2, 2001 (HBO)

Scary Movie 3, 2003 (HBO)

Superbad, 2007

Sleepy Hollow, 1999 (HBO)

​​So I Married an Axe Murderer, 1993

Space is the Place, 1974

Suspect Zero, 2004 (HBO)

Swiss Army Man, 2016 (HBO)

Take This Waltz, 2011 (HBO)

Taxi Driver, 1976

Thanks For Sharing, 2012 (HBO)

The Art of Self-Defense, 2019 (HBO)

The Best of Blaxploitation

The Crazies, 2010 (HBO)

The Living Daylights, 1987 (HBO)

The Man with the Golden Gun, 1974 (HBO)

The Men Who Stare at Goats, 2009 (HBO)

The Mexican, 2001 (HBO)

The Miracle Worker, 1962 (HBO)

The Monster, 2016 (HBO)

The Music Man, 1962

The Show, 2020 (HBO)

The Silence of the Lambs, 1991 (HBO)

The Story of a Three Day Pass, 1967

The Terminator, 1984 (HBO)

The Vow, 2012

Throw Mama from the Train, 1987 (HBO)

Thunderball, 1965 (HBO)

TLC: The Culpo Sisters

Tommy Boy, 1995 (HBO)

Tomorrow Never Dies, 1997 (HBO)

Village of the Damned, 1960

War of the Worlds, 2005 (HBO)

Wayne’s World, 1992 (HBO)

Wayne’s World 2, 1993 (HBO)

White Bird In A Blizzard, 2014 (HBO)

You Only Live Twice, 1967 (HBO)

February 2:

​​Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, Max Original Premiere

Super Villains, The Investigation (Supervillains, l’enquête), Max Original Premiere

Flordelis: A Family Crime (Flordelis: Em Nome da Mãe), Max Original Premiere

February 3:

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, 2014 Extended Version (HBO)

February 6:

C.B. Strike: Troubled Blood Premiere (HBO)

February 7:

All That Breathes, 2022 (HBO)

Edge of Tomorrow, 2014 (HBO)

Empire of Light, 2022 (HBO)

February 8:

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, 2022, Adult Swim

February 9:

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special, Max Original Season 3B Premiere

February 10:

Marcella Arguello: Bitch, Grow Up! (HBO)

February 11:

Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark (HBO)

February 12:

Puppy Bowl XIX

February 14:

King Star King!/!/!/, Adult Swim

February 16:

U.S. Women’s Soccer vs Canada, Live Sports

February 17:

Poor Devil, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

February 18:

Family Restaurant

February 20:

Ballmastrz: Rubicon, Adult Swim

February 23:

Gravity, 2013

