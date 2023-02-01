How would you like to watch the Super Bowl in 4K on a 70-inch TV? Well, Amazon is now selling this LG 70-inch 4K TV for $696, which is 13 percent off the regular price of $799.

The LG TV, model 70UQ9000PUD, has a customer rating of 4.4 stars out of a possible 5, based on more than 1,500 reviews.

“I purchased this TV as a replacement for a large screen Vizio that I owned for approximately 5 years or less after having fixed its white screen if death twice,” writes one verified purchaser. “After a little over a month owning this LG TV, I have absolutely zero complaints about the picture quality or the sound. I also love the voice control feature on the remote control, which comes in handy when I need to give Alexa a command or when searching for YouTube videos. This TV, in addition to the sound bar I purchased along with it, has been a fantastic addition to my home and has enhanced my family movie nights.”

The set comes with the following features:

* VOICE CONTROL: Use your voice to control your TV and connected devices with built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit, and many more;

* a5 GEN5 AI PROCESSOR 4K: Enhance your picture and sound with AI from the a5 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K’

* WebOS: Customize your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family;

* Find your favorite apps fast with built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV app, Disney+, HBO Max and instant access to over 300+ free LG Channels with everything from comedy to movies to sports;

* MAGIC REMOTE: Quickly point, click, scroll or use voice control to find your favorite content faster with the LG Magic Remote

* GAME OPTIMIZER: Make it the best gaming experience by quickly adjusting all your game settings in one location

