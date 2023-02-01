Deal Alert: Hisense 65-inch QLED 4K TV For Under $500

Amazon is selling this Hisense 65-inch QLED 4K TV for $496, which is 17 percent off the regular price and the lowest price it has been in 30 days.

The Hisense set has a customer rating of 4.2 stars out of a possible five, based on 422 reviews at Amazon.com. The site says Prime members can have the TV delivered by Friday, February 3.

The Hisense TV comes with the following features, as stated by Hisense and Amazon:

* Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut, which promises to produce richer, more brilliant and accurate colors than a regular LED TV.

* You can access apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney plus, Hulu, and HBO Max. Plus, stream for free with Freevee, Pluto TV, Tubi, and more.

* Peak Brightness / Full Array Local Dimming Zones: This television offers up-to-600 nits peak brightness across up to 48 local dimming zones.

* Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HDR10+

* Press & Ask Alexa: Use the included Alexa Voice Remote to manage TV power, volume, navigation, playback, and input switching. Or just press the microphone button and say, “Find dramas,” and Alexa will show you search results from a central catalog of hundreds of integrated apps and channels.

* Also has the Google TV Assistant.

To learn more about the Hisense deal at Amazon, click here.

