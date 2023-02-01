Amazon this month (February 2023) is adding 76 new TV shows and movies to its Prime streaming lineup, including 59 movies added today. Here are four films that we absolutely love and would recommend that you watch at your earliest convenience.

* Almost Famous, the critically-acclaimed comedy/drama from director Cameron Crowe, based on his teenage adventures as a Rolling Stone correspondent;

* Chaplin, the 1992 biodrama starring Robert Downey Jr. in the title role (which netted him an Oscar nomination) as the legendary comedian;

* Downhill Racer, the 1969 drama starring Robert Redford (and Gene Hackman) as a skier who sacrifices everything for victory. Redford shows that he’s not afraid to exhibit a dark side as the narcissistic skier and Hackman is flawless (as usual) as his coach;

* And Heaven Can Wait, the 1978 comedy tour de force from Warren Beatty who (co-directs with Buck Henry) and stars as a NFL quarterback who gets a second chance at life after mistakenly summoned to the after life.

Here is the complete list of new TV shows and movies that will be added in February 2023 to Amazon Prime, which is free with an Amazon Prime membership:

Feb. 1

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

Alex Cross (2012)

Almost Famous (2000)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

The Best Man (1999)

The Breadwinner (2017)

The Call (2013)

Chaplin (1993)

Children Of Heaven (1999)

Devil In A Blue Dress (1995)

The Dilemma (2011)

Downhill Racer (1969)

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room (2005)

Exposed (2016)

Food, Inc (2009)

Four Brothers (2005)

French Postcards (1979)

From Justin To Kelly (2003)

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013)

The Glass Shield (1995)

Heaven Can Wait (1978)

The Help (2011)

The Hustle (2019)

I, Robot (2004)

Inside Man (2006)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

Kevin Hart Let Me Explain (2013)

King Kong (1976)

The Last Song (2010)

Life Partners (2014)

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Never Been Kissed (1999)

P.S. I Love You (2007)

Prophecy (1979)

Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Rambo (2008)

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

Rambo: Last Blood (Extended Cut) (2019)

Sarafina! (1992)

Scary Movie 4 (2006)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Shaft (2000)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Something Wild (1986)

Soul Food (1997)

Southside With You (2016)

Sugar (2009)

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (2019) Tsotsi (2006)

Turbulence (1997)

Tyson (2009)

Underclassman (2005)

Venus and Serena (2013)

White House Down (2013)

Who’s Your Caddy? (2007)

Feb. 3

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

Harlem Season 2

Feb. 7

Beast

Brian and Charles

Feb. 8

Are We Done Yet?

Feb. 9

Crank

Feb. 10

Somebody I Used to Know

Feb. 11

If I Stay

Feb. 14

Halloween Ends

Feb. 17

Three Thousand Years of Longing

Carnival Row Season 2

The Head of Joaquín Murrieta

Feb. 19

A Simple Favor

Feb. 21

Smile

Feb. 22

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Feb. 24

The Consultant

Die Hart

