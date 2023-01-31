TV Answer Man, I don’t understand the deal with Showtime and Paramount+. Are they coming together? Will Showtime still have a channel on DIRECTV? Can we watch Showtime now on Paramount+. I am very confused. — Shelley, Corsicana, Texas.

Shelley, Paramount yesterday issued a memo to employees that revealed that Showtime will soon merge with Paramount+, the streaming service. That means that Showtime’s programming will be integrated in the Paramount+ app and that the Paramount+ app and the pay TV channel now known as Showtime will become Paramount+ with Showtime. (Variety was the first to report on the memo.)

There are three major reasons for the consolidation:

1. The streaming category has become overcrowded with well-financed players such as HBO Max, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+, making it difficult for some smaller services to survive. By putting Showtime in Paramount+, Paramount gives the latter a chance to compete more successfully with the big boys by creating an offering with more varied programming.

See Amazon’s best-selling electronics!

2. The nation could be headed into recession this year and companies are looking to cut costs in every quarter. The joining of Paramount+ and Showtime will enable Paramount to reduce employees and expenses.

3. The new Paramount+ With Showtime, which will combine the content of both, should make for a more attractive partner for a merger with an outside company. In addition to cost-cutting, consolidation is likely to be a hot topic in TV boardrooms this year.

As for the question of when you can watch Showtime on Paramount+, you can actually do that now. Paramount+ sells a bundle of the two services for $11.99 a month. However, when the merger takes place later this year (no date has been announced), Showtime will be included in the Paramount+ Premium plan, which now goes for $9.99 a month.

See Amazon’s best-selling electronics!

It’s unknown if Paramount will raise the Premium plan price when Showtime is added.

Shelley, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon links here. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.



Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

