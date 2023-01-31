TV Answer Man, spring training is getting close. Do you know when DIRECTV will start offering the MLB Extra Innings package? And do you know if the price is going up or staying the same? — Steve, Norfolk, Virginia.

Steve, MLB Extra Innings, which is available on cable and satellite, offers up to 90 out-of-market MLB games a week during the regular season. DIRECTV last season started the season by pricing Extra Innings at $139.99.

But will the price increase in 2023?

Answer: Yes.

DIRECTV has raised the price of this season’s MLB Extra Innings package by $10, bringing it to $149.99. You can order the plan now by calling DIRECTV.

In 2022, DIRECTV offered the same price as the regular rate for the 2022 edition of MLB.TV, the league’s streaming package of out-of-market regular season games. However, MLB.TV has yet to set a price for the 2023 season so it’s unclear if DIRECTV’s price hike is different.

Click Amazon: Today’s Deals of the Day.

Comcast, Dish, Verizon and Charter have also offered the Extra Innings package in past years but have yet to begin selling the 2023 plan online. It’s unclear if they will offer an increased rate as well.

As in the previous eight seasons, DIRECTV is including MLB.TV for free with its Extra Innings plan. MLB.TV can be seen on more than 400 different streaming devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One.

Click Amazon: Today’s Deals of the Day.

Local blackouts still apply in the 2022 MLB TV and Extra Innings plans. You cannot watch the team or teams in your local market with a MLB.TV or Extra Innings subscription. You can determine which teams would be blacked out in your zip code here.

DIRECTV’s Extra Innings plan also includes the Game Mix Channel which can display up to eight games on one channel at the same time.

MLB’s 2023 season is scheduled to start on March 30.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

