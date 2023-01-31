Amazon is now selling this Roku Ultra 4K Streaming Device for $79.99, which is 20 percent off the regular price of $99.99.

The device has a customer rating of 4.6 stars out of a possible five based on more than 3,800 reviews at Amazon.com.

“Perfectly balanced in every way, a 4K clear and sharp picture, amazing sound capabilities, easy and multiple connectivity with external storage…a smart remote control with private headphones plug, and play ideal for night viewing,” writes one verified purchaser.

The Roku Ultra comes with the following features:

* Stream in 4K, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ with sharp resolution and vivid color, plus Dolby Atmos sound.

* Roku Voice Remote Pro which is conveniently rechargeable with features including TV controls and personal shortcut buttons.

* Hands-free voice controls: Say “Hey Roku” to play entertainment, control your streaming, power up your TV, and even find your lost remote.

* Private listening: Plug headphones into your remote or use a wireless pair with the Roku mobile app to crank up the volume without disturbing a quiet house.

* Find your lost remote: Simply say “Hey Roku, where’s my remote?” or press the button on your streaming device and your Roku remote will play a sound.

To learn more about the Roku Ultra deal at Amazon, click here.

