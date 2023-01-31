TV Answer Man, can you provide an update on the next college basketball game in 4K on Fox? Please. I check your site every day. — Jim, Cleveland.

Jim, Fox tonight will offer a 4K stream of the UConn-DePaul college basketball game at 8 p.m. ET. UConn, which is 16-6, and 24th ranked in the nation, is an 87 percent favorite to beat the struggling 9-13 DePaul Blue Demons, according to ESPN’s Matchup Predictor.

The 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) stream can be watched on the Fox Now or Fox Sports apps by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider. (The game will be simulcast in high-def on FS1. Consult your on-screen guide for more information.)

(You can learn more about which providers participate in the Fox 4K program here. To find out what you need to watch 4K on the Fox Sports app, including which devices are compatible, click here.)

The pay TV services that are expected to also carry the game on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In FuboTV markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details. (FS1 will simulcast the game in high-def.)

Note: Fox produces most of its sporting events, including NFL games and college games, in 1080p and ‘upscales’ it to a 4K broadcast as opposed to shooting the event in 4K and transmitting in the same format. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. In this case, Fox takes the 1080p signal and converts it to a 4K format.

Upscaling 4K is different than what’s called, native 4K, which means the original event was produced in 4K, and broadcast or streamed in 4K as well. This is how ESPN produces its 4K sportscasts.

While some videophiles prefer native 4K over upscaled 4K, Fox’s 4K broadcasts are done with HDR (High Dynamic Range) which can provide a more vivid picture, particularly more intense colors. If it’s done right, the picture can be more dynamic and evocative.

Jim, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

