The AFC Championship game last night turned out to be an exciting contest with the Kansas City Chiefs emerging victorious over the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, after a last-second field goal by KC’s Harrison Butker. However, many owners of 4K TVs took to Twitter throughout the game to criticize CBS for failing to broadcast it in the format.

CBS has never done a single football game in 4K, pro or college. But the network’s decision to do the Chiefs-Bengals game in 1080i HD seemed to annoy 4K fans even more than normal because Fox earlier in the day streamed the NFC Championship game between the Eagles and 49ers in 4K.

“This @cbs game looks like dog s— after watching @FOXSports 4K HDR feed,” tweeted @leapyear2_29.

“Huge difference in the 4K/HDR Fox broadcast and this regular HD CBS one. Night and day,” added ‘Dan Goldberg.’

“Really wish CBS had a 4K broadcast like Fox just did. Unconverted, scrambled, HDR, non-HDR, whatever it was, the Fox effort (particularly in the app vs Streaming Services) makes CBS feel like it’s missing something. I do think sound mix is better on the AFC game though,” wrote Langston Wertz Jr., a sports columnist for The Charlotte Observer.

“The picture quality is by far the worst compared to Fox and NBC. Get with the times and offer 4K!” tweeted ‘John Canavera.’

CBS’ apparent reluctance to embrace 4K is shared by many of its rivals. While Fox offers a wide variety of live sports in 4K, albeit upscaled 4K, most networks offer nothing in the format. They do not believe that the extra cost incurred in producing a live event in 4K is worth the investment.

The consensus is that the 4K audience is small and will not generate additional advertising revenue. By example, ESPN, the industry’s leading sports network, has never done a single NFL game in 4K although it does do some college football and basketball games in the format.

But that didn’t stop 4K owners yesterday from unleashing their frustration at CBS.

Did @NFLonCBS use all their money on Tony Romo and can’t afford 4K cameras? Seems weird that @NFLonFOX has it figured out and CBS can’t seem to — JeffLafferty35 (@jlaff3535) January 29, 2023

CBS no 4K. Cheap asses — Garrett Williams (@grettwill) January 29, 2023

@CBS your picture quality is awful. And that's on a brand new LG trying different settings. Use 4k like it was on fox. #KCvsCIN — Judge_Smails (@Charlie_East75) January 29, 2023

Oh good Fox has the SB so i wont have to deal with CBS and their lack of 4K — Old Man Flower (@chirschtweet) January 30, 2023

How can CBS still not have football in 4K?! — Nick G (@nickg6735) January 30, 2023

So how does CBS not have 4K broadcast cameras? I get the 4K channel on Fios, and both the Fox games and NBC games have a 4K broadcast. CBS is really showing that they’re falling behind. — Gerald Marafioti (@J_B_Hunkamunka) January 30, 2023

@NFLonCBS looks like crap on fiber optic @verizonfios , pixelated, action scenes turn to big pixels. Funny, @FOXSports games are sharp and clear. 4k games are superb… but hd @CBS looks like crap – even the commercials are a pixelated mess. — Kim Mulcahy (@Father_Mulcahy) January 30, 2023

Shame on @CBS for not having the AFC championship game in 4K. #NFL — MW (@mitchwebb__) January 30, 2023

Insane how CBS doesn't have Chiefs vs Bengals game in 4K broadcast!!!!! DO BETTER!!!! Just finished watching Eagles vs 49ers in 4K, great job FOX!!! — Christopher Gonzalez (@CGonzalez0288) January 29, 2023

