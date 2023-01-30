Amazon is selling this 55-inch TCL Roku 4K TV for $269.99, which is 55 percent off the regular price of $599.99.

The set, model 55S455, has a customer ranking of 4.5 stars out of five, based on nearly 2,400 reviews at Amazon.com.

“I am very happy with the picture. I use a sound bar so I can’t speak for the sound quality. The Roku TV is why I went with TCL in the first place. This is my 3rd and so far largest TCL and I’ve been very satisfied with all three,” writes one verified purchaser.

“I expected it to take me forever to set this TV up, but I guess since I was replacing a 32″ with a 50″ by the same manufacturer, all my Roku stuff automatically uploaded (except for my PBS Passport, which I had to log in to). Took less than 10 minutes to open the box, set it up, and start watching a show,” added another.

The TCL TV, which features thousands of channels via the Roku software, has four HDMI ports, 60 Hz refresh rate, High Dynamic Range 4K and comes in black.

