Amazon is now selling this 2022 model Sony Bravia 4K TV with Dolby Vision for 31 percent off, bringing the price to $898.
The Sony TV, model XR55X90K, includes the following features:
* Full Array LED Contrast — Which delivers deep black, high peak brightness enhanced further by Sony’s XR Contrast Booster.
* Low input lag and auto HDR tone mapping, which enhances game play on the Sony PlayStation 5.
* Google TV with Google Assistant which includes apps from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock and many others.
* AirPlay 2 support so you can stream content from your Apple devices to the big screen.
* Compatible with Amazon’s Alexa so you can activate, and control set functions with your voice.
* 4 HDMI ports so you can connect your favorite streaming device, game console and two other devices at the same time.
To learn more about the Amazon deal on the Sony TV, click here.
— Phillip Swann
@tvanswerman