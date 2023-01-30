Amazon is now selling this 2022 model Sony Bravia 4K TV with Dolby Vision for 31 percent off, bringing the price to $898.

The Sony TV, model XR55X90K, includes the following features:

* Full Array LED Contrast — Which delivers deep black, high peak brightness enhanced further by Sony’s XR Contrast Booster.

* Low input lag and auto HDR tone mapping, which enhances game play on the Sony PlayStation 5.

* Google TV with Google Assistant which includes apps from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock and many others.





* AirPlay 2 support so you can stream content from your Apple devices to the big screen.

* Compatible with Amazon’s Alexa so you can activate, and control set functions with your voice.

* 4 HDMI ports so you can connect your favorite streaming device, game console and two other devices at the same time.

