Amazon today is selling this Sony 4K Blu-ray Player (with an HDMI cable) for $198, which is 24 percent off the regular price of $259.99.

CNET calls the Sony 4K Blu-ray player, model UBP- X700M, the “best Dolby Vision 4K player” of 2022.

To learn more about this Amazon 4K Blu-ray player deal, click here.

The Sony 4K player has an Amazon customer rating of 4.5 stars out of a possible 5, based on nearly 1,600 reviews.

“This is a typical Sony product with solid performance, not even overpriced,” writes one recent verified purchaser. “Easy to communicate with the rest of my Sony home theater components. Can be used to connect old-time TV with WiFi. New WiFi-capable TVs do not need this capability, and this player is not the best option to fulfil that function. I liked especially that it was capable of playing practically all my old CD/DVD/BluRay discs I made myself.”

The Sony 4K Blu-ray player is the number one selling Blu-ray player (HD or 4K) today at Amazon.com.

