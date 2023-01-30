Looking for a cheap way to stream next month’s Super Bowl? Amazon is now selling the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for 20 percent off, bringing the price down from $49.99 to $39.99.

The device comes with a Roku remote, and voice search and control, allowing you to search for and play your entertainment and sports choices with voice commands. It’s also compatible with Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant.

The 4K feature is compatible with 4K formats such as Dolby Vision and HDR10 and the device delivers thousands of TV apps including 275 free ones on the Roku Channel.

To learn more about the Roku discount offer, click here.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link or one of the Amazon links above. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

