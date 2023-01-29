TV Answer Man, I am excited for more 4K sports. Do you know if today’s Bengals-Chiefs game will be in 4K? How about the Eagles-49ers game. Will that be in 4K? — Don, Orlando.

Don, the Cincinnati Bengals tonight will play the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game at 6:30 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The game will be available on CBS network affiliates as well as Paramount+.

But will the game be in 4K?

Answer: No.

CBS has never done a single football game in 4K, be it college or pro. Not one, not even the Super Bowl.

Unlike Fox, which has done its entire NFL playoff schedule this season in 4K (including next month’s Super Bowl and today’s NFC Championship game), CBS is clearly not bullish on 4K.

This is not unusual in the TV industry. In general, the networks do not believe that the cost incurred in producing a live event in 4K is worth the investment. The industry consensus is that the 4K audience is small and will not generate additional advertising revenue. By example, ESPN, the industry’s leading sports network, has never done a single NFL game in 4K although it does do some college football and basketball games in the format.

Don, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

