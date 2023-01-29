TV Answer Man, will Fox have Sunday’s NFC Championship with the 49ers and Eagles in 4K? Can you please let us know? — Roger, Boise, Idaho.

Roger, the San Francisco 49ers will play the Philadelphia Eagles today in the NFC Championship game at 3 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The game can be seen in high-def on Fox network affiliates.

But will it also be available in 4K?

Answer: Yes.

The game can be watched in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.

(You can learn more about which providers participate in the Fox 4K program here. To find out what you need to watch 4K on the Fox Sports app, including which devices are compatible, click here.)

The pay TV services that are expected to carry the game on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

You can access the 4K feed on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps by clicking on the thumbnail description of the game in the app.

(The TV Answer Man reported in early December that Fox will do the Super Bowl in 4K on February, 12, 2023.

Note: Fox’s 4K football and basketball broadcasts are upscaled from 1080p HDR. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness.

