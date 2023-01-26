TV Answer Man, I am going to subscribe to Hulu’s live streaming service. I am looking over all the ins and outs and I can’t decide whether to get the sports add-on package. Do you know what it includes and is it a good deal? Any advice would be appreciated. — Darrell, Lafayette, Louisiana.
Darrell, Hulu Live, which costs $69.99 a month, includes nearly 90 channels plus Disney+ and ESPN+. That may seem like enough programming for most people, but sports fans will obviously be tempted to subscribe to Hulu Live’s Sports Add-On plan as well.
However, I would recommend that you don’t subscribe to the Sports package — well, not now anyway. Let me explain.
Hulu’s Sports Add-On plan, which costs $9.99 a month, has just six channels:
NFL RedZone
FanDuel TV
FanDuel Racing
MAVTV
Outdoor Channel
Sportsman Channel
The list consists of low-rated niche networks with the exception of the NFL RedZone channel. And the RedZone channel is only available during the NFL regular season!
This is not exactly a great value.
In contrast, FuboTV’s Sports Plus plan, which costs $10.99 a month, has a couple of dozen channels including MLB Network, MLB Strikezone, NBATV, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, Pac-12, SEC Network, Stadium and many more. You can see a list here.
That’s a deal worth considering.
If you’re a big RedZone fan, as many are, the Hulu package would be enticing during the NFL season. But I wouldn’t recommend the package at any other time during the year.
Darrell, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!
