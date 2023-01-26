Amazon is now selling this TCL 65-inch QLED 4K TV with Roku inside for $499, which is the lowest price it has been in the last 30 days.

The TCL TV, model 65S555 (Class 5 Series), has a customer rating of 4.3 stars out of a possible five, based on more than 200 reviews at Amazon.com.

The set comes with the following features as stated by Amazon and TCL:

* Dolby Vision HDR (High Dynamic Range) 4K.

* QLED Wide Color: Quantum dot technology delivers more than a billion colors with greater accuracy, better brightness, and wider color volume, matching the format used by most cinema screens and Hollywood content creators.

* Contrast is optimized across up to 40 local dimming zones for striking distinction between bright and dark areas of the image for maximum detail, depth, and dimension.

* HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision: Enjoy a truly cinematic experience at home with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG.

* Auto Game Mode: Enjoy the right picture mode instantly and automatically. When a compatible game console is detected, game mode will be engaged for the smoothest action, lowest latency and the best picture settings for gaming.

* Roku software inside which provides thousands of channels, many of them free.

