Amazon is now selling this LG 65-inch 4K OLED TV for $1,296.99,

The 65-inch OLED set, model 65B2PUA, has an Amazon customer rating of 4.7 stars out of a possible 5, based on more than 300 reviews. The LG OLED is considered by many videophiles to offer the best picture on the market and 65-inch models often cost nearly $2,000.

“Best flat screen TV I’ve ever owned,” writes one Amazon verified purchaser. “Replaced the flicking Samsung that was so annoying, picture quality is top notch. especially playing HDR movies…would recommend this TV to anyone who is on the market for a new flat screen.

The LG OLED TV has the following features:

* 4 HDMI inputs so you can connect up to four different devices at the same time.

* 120Hz refresh rate that keeps up with the fast movement in sports, video games, and movies for a sharp picture with smooth motion from start to finish.

* LG Game Optimizer mode with NVIDIA G-SYNC, FreeSync Premium, and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), which is designed to improve your gaming experience with fluid on-screen motion.

* Built-in Alexa digital assistant so you can do set commands with your voice.

To learn more about this LG OLED TV deal at Amazon, click here.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link or one of the Amazon links above. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

