Amazon is selling this Hisense 65-inch QLED 4K TV for $499.99, which is 16 percent off the regular price of $597.99.

The Hisense TV, model 65U6H, has a customer rating of 4.3 stars out of a possible five, based on more than 530 reviews at Amazon.com.

The set comes with the following features, as stated by Hisense and Amazon:

* Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut, which promises to produce richer, more brilliant and accurate colors than a regular LED TV.

* Peak Brightness / Full Array Local Dimming Zones: This television offers up-to-600 nits peak brightness across up to 32 local dimming zones.

* Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HDR10+. Also Dolby Atmos for immersive sound.

* Motion Rate 240, 60Hz Native Refresh Rate and HDMI 2.1.

* 4 HDMI ports.

