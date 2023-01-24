Amazon is selling this Hisense 50-inch QLED 4K TV for $339.99, which is 36 percent off the regular price of $529.99.

The set, model 50U6HF, has a customer rating of 4.4 stars out of a possible five, based on more than 1,400 reviews at Amazon.com.

The Hisense TV comes with the following features, as stated by Hisense and Amazon:

* Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut, which promises to produce richer, more brilliant and accurate colors than a regular LED TV.

* Fire TV Built-in: You can access apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney plus, Hulu, and HBO Max. Plus, stream for free with Freevee, Pluto TV, Tubi, and more.

* Peak Brightness / Full Array Local Dimming Zones: This television offers up-to-600 nits peak brightness across up to 32 local dimming zones.

* Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HDR10+

* Motion Rate 240, 60Hz Native Refresh Rate and HDMI 2.1.

* Press & Ask Alexa: Use the included Alexa Voice Remote to manage TV power, volume, navigation, playback, and input switching. Or just press the microphone button and say, “Find dramas,” and Alexa will show you search results from a central catalog of hundreds of integrated apps and channels.

